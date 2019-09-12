Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $905,000 Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Tyers Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,680 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the first quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Rayonier news, Director Andrew G. Wiltshire acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $361,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Shares of Rayonier stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,647. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.71%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

