Tyers Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,960 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 47,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,650,000 after buying an additional 201,260 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in Comerica by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 132,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 40,168 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,596,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.01. 2,030,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $98.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.64.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). Comerica had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on Comerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.48.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

