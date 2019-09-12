Tyers Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth $58,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 60.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 45.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $307,544.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.32. 181,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,516. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $173.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.83 and a 200 day moving average of $132.56.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.48 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $95.00 target price on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.90.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.