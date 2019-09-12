Tyers Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Tyers Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,756 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $212,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,773 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,994 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.09.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.14. The company had a trading volume of 154,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,562. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $133.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

