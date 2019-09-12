Tyers Asset Management LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Tyers Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 330.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 22.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAF. Compass Point set a $60.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $68.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE FAF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.77. 320,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,001. First American Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $60.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 36.68%.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $580,247.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

