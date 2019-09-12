Tyers Asset Management LLC Sells 23,936 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Tyers Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,936 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Service Co. International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 253,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,085. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $48.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $812.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 14th that permits the company to buyback $246.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 230,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $10,837,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,455,104.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $371,622.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,566.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,065 shares of company stock valued at $26,455,830 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

