Tyers Asset Management LLC Sells 2,904 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tyers Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $189.27. The stock had a trading volume of 45,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,432. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.38. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $143.87 and a 52-week high of $207.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.35.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

