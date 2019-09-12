Tyers Asset Management LLC Sells 528 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.13. The company had a trading volume of 117,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,704. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -741.47, a P/E/G ratio of 91.47 and a beta of 1.33. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $149.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

