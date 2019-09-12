Tyers Asset Management LLC Sells 72,640 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 90.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,640 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.83.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.00. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $145.95 and a 12-month high of $206.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

In related news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

