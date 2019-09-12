Tyers Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE)

Tyers Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wageworks were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAGE. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Wageworks by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Wageworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wageworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Wageworks in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Wageworks in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wageworks alerts:

WAGE remained flat at $$51.34 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39. Wageworks Inc has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $108.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.10 million. Wageworks had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Wageworks Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Wageworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wageworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities cut shares of Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Wageworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wageworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.