U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Up 6.2%

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) shares were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.04, approximately 1,875,233 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,743,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $738.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 286.86 and a beta of 2.58.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $394.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 146.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 8.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 5.6% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

