Ubiq Market Cap Reaches $3.53 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0828 or 0.00000798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. Ubiq has a total market cap of $3.53 million and $2,589.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

