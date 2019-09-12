United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,543,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,460 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $64,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 127,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,770,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,089,000 after purchasing an additional 119,095 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $41.58. 9,437,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,708,444. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.98.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.