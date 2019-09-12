United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 57,001 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,077,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,001 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.7% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $113,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.72.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $49.93. 15,708,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,909,328. The stock has a market cap of $206.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.