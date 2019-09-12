United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 32,112 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,112 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.58% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $55,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 68,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,209,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $57.16. The stock had a trading volume of 400,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,653. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $63.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.