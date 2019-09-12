United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.6% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $94,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,409,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,813 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its stake in Visa by 13,370.7% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280,332 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Visa by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,642,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,243 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,780,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,432,948,000 after purchasing an additional 622,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,301,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,282,743,000 after purchasing an additional 271,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.98. 7,745,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,613,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $352.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.08. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

