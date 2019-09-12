United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 931,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,667 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $46,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000.

BATS NEAR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 584,992 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.1122 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

