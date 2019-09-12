United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,300 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 199,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ:UCFC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $10.28. 362,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,081. The company has a market capitalization of $485.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. United Community Financial has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 million. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that United Community Financial will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from United Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. United Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

In related news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in United Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Community Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Community Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 40,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in United Community Financial by 327.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UCFC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of United Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. United Community Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

