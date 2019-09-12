United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) Short Interest Up 51.2% in August

United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,300 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the July 31st total of 434,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 501,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In related news, CEO William Hw Iv Crawford sold 15,000 shares of United Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Aiello sold 13,808 shares of United Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $194,692.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,670. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Get United Financial Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Financial Bancorp by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 609,762 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in United Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Financial Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 35,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in United Financial Bancorp by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Financial Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.95. 29,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. United Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). United Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $47.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UBNK shares. BidaskClub upgraded United Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded United Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded United Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About United Financial Bancorp

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for United Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.