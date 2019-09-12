United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.14. United Parcel Service reported earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.33 to $8.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 16,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $122.85. 2,294,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,853. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $124.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.