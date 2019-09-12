United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

UTHR traded down $3.23 on Tuesday, hitting $79.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,395. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.03. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.92.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $2.26. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $285,412.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $285,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,583,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

