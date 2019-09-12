UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $71.00

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded up 53.1% against the dollar. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including C2CX, Exrates, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $71.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00201000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.01160845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00086776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016614 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH launched on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash.

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Trading

UNIVERSAL CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, C2CX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

