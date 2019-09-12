Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Short Interest Up 30.6% in August

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,244,300 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the July 31st total of 21,630,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE VALE traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 30,553,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,447,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vale has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.34). Vale had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vale will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vale by 1,751.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,322,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,361,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,881,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vale by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,251,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,662,008 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vale by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,602,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Vale by 5,901.3% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 10,260,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VALE. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vale from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.37.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

