Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,313,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140,097 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $198,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 122.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1,107.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1,107.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.47.

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,509,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,579. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $120.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

