Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.50

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.50 and traded as high as $3.25. Valeura Energy shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 198,410 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $275.34 million and a PE ratio of -32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.50.

Get Valeura Energy alerts:

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.27 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Valeura Energy Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Valeura Energy Company Profile (TSE:VLE)

Valeura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Turkey. The company has interests in various oil and gas properties primarily located in the Thrace Basin located in northwest Turkey. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 91 gross producing wells.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.