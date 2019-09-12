ValuEngine Downgrades First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) to Sell

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of FBP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 28,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,109. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.10 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 177.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,908,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,700 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,106,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after buying an additional 1,941,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 482.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,337,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after buying an additional 1,936,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,339,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

