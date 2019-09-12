ValuEngine Downgrades Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) to Strong Sell

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Shares of PTMN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 30,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.71. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $26,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,639 shares of company stock valued at $73,509. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.