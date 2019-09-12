ValuEngine Lowers Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) to Hold

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KGC. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.02.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.83. 15,930,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,185,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a beta of -0.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $837.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.97 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 2.78%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,558,439 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 736,943 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 215,004 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

