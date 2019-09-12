ValuEngine Upgrades Culp (NYSE:CULP) to “Buy”

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CULP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Culp alerts:

CULP stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,748. Culp has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $178.14 million, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $74.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.23 million. Culp had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 2.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,520.00. Also, insider Thomas Bernard Gallagher, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $25,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Culp by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 22.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.