ValuEngine Upgrades Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) to “Buy”

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NRIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ NRIM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.33. 1,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,053. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.65. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $25.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 507.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 20.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

