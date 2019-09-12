ValuEngine Upgrades Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Sell

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.91. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $126.55. The stock has a market cap of $852.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.43.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.92 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.29%. Virtus Investment Partners’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 327.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 212.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

