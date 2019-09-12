VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.01. 39,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,127. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.28.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.2347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.