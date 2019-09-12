VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) Stock Price Up 1.4%

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.17 and last traded at $34.95, approximately 6,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 11,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,196,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 101.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

