Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of VHT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.10. 127,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,982. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.55 and a fifty-two week high of $181.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.41.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

