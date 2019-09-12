VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) Shares Bought by TCG Advisors LP

TCG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,827,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,065,000 after acquiring an additional 115,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,648,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,976,000 after purchasing an additional 412,845 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 3.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,442,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,227,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 17.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 148,792 shares during the period.

VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM stock remained flat at $$80.77 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.79. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 52-week low of $1,401.70 and a 52-week high of $1,575.15.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

