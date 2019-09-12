Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.20. 4,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,269. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $192.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.36 and its 200-day moving average is $182.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

