Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,089,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $342,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,139,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,843,000 after purchasing an additional 721,326 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,318,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,077,000 after acquiring an additional 289,043 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,486,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,562,000 after acquiring an additional 244,016 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,658,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,717,000 after acquiring an additional 317,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,589,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,995. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.33. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $91.62 and a 12 month high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

