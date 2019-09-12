Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the July 31st total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VAPO stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.43. 552,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,927. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In related news, CEO Joseph Army purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Mcqueen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 86,382 shares of company stock worth $1,165,307 over the last ninety days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vapotherm by 12.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,404,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 158,155 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vapotherm by 24.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 496,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,977 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Vapotherm by 32.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 398,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vapotherm by 60.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 141,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vapotherm by 24.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

