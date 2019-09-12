Velocys (LON:VLS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.09

Shares of Velocys PLC (LON:VLS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and traded as low as $2.83. Velocys shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 332,635 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Velocys in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Velocys Company Profile (LON:VLS)

Velocys plc, a renewable fuels company, focuses on the production of renewable jet and diesel fuels from forestry by-products for road transport and aviation industries primarily in the United States. Velocys plc has a collaboration with British Airways Plc and Royal Dutch Shell plc for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

