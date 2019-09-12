Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Position Decreased by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,643 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up approximately 1.9% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Ventas were worth $16,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,007.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 59.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on Ventas to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.21.

In related news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $4,700,243.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 741,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,183,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,530,309.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at $53,620,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,866 shares of company stock worth $12,048,458. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.42. 336,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,056. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

