Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Veolia Environnement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Veolia Environnement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veolia Environnement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Veolia Environnement from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Veolia Environnement currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

OTCMKTS:VEOEY traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $24.04. 23,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,303. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

