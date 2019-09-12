Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 458,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,279. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $311.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $119.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Bradley Baekgaard Fami Barbara sold 16,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $409,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $344,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,155. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 281,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Vera Bradley by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 45,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vera Bradley by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 330,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

