Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.09

Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 16543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $27,292,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.