Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Short Interest Up 49.2% in August

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,600 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the July 31st total of 324,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Victory Capital stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 47,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,433. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.76 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 5,692 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $89,307.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 781,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 721,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 348,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 41.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 146,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1,770.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 256,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VCTR shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Victory Capital to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

