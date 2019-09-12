VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.17

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.17 and traded as high as $27.75. VIVENDI SA/ADR shares last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 22,295 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VIVENDI SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66.

VIVENDI SA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

