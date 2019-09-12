Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 207 ($2.70) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 207 ($2.70).

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 209 ($2.73) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets raised their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 186.89 ($2.44).

VOD stock traded up GBX 1.98 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 160.98 ($2.10). The company had a trading volume of 67,788,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 148.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 138.48. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.78 ($2.24).

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 109,102 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69), for a total value of £140,741.58 ($183,903.80). Also, insider Nick Read bought 387,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £484,860 ($633,555.47).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

