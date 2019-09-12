Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 65,245 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Voya Financial worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 116,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. ValuEngine cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Voya Financial stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. Voya Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

In related news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

