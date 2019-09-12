Vsync Hits Market Cap of $66,842.00 (VSX)

Vsync (CURRENCY:VSX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Vsync has a total market cap of $66,842.00 and $8.00 worth of Vsync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vsync coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Vsync has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003284 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000992 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001786 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00059047 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Vsync

Vsync is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2017. Vsync’s total supply is 168,332,594 coins and its circulating supply is 160,559,294 coins. The official website for Vsync is vsync.pw. Vsync’s official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto.

Vsync Coin Trading

Vsync can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vsync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vsync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vsync using one of the exchanges listed above.

