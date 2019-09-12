Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Invests $80,000 in Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Smart Sand at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,595,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after buying an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 426.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 837,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 678,844 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 53.9% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 64,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $5.00 price objective on Smart Sand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. B. Riley raised Smart Sand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

In other news, CEO Charles Edwin Young purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,766.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SND traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,457. The company has a market capitalization of $111.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. Smart Sand Inc has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Smart Sand’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Smart Sand Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND).

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.