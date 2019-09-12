Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,788 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,934 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.8% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,068,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,413,000 after buying an additional 90,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,771,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,665,000 after buying an additional 373,683 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,628,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,174,389,000 after purchasing an additional 251,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 184.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,653,682 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,931 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,580 shares of company stock worth $1,658,306 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,268,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,355. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $330.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.75.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

